Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) with a beta value of 0.44 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $97.58, up 1.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.04 and dropped to $97.02 before settling in for the closing price of $97.22. Over the past 52 weeks, DLR has traded in a range of $85.76-$178.22.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 15.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 491.90%. With a float of $287.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $293.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3030 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.26, operating margin of +17.16, and the pretax margin is +41.11.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Realty Trust Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 566,100. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $113.22, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 6,253 for $132.40, making the entire transaction worth $827,897. This insider now owns 11,689 shares in total.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +38.60 while generating a return on equity of 9.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 491.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

Looking closely at Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.26 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.28.

During the past 100 days, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) raw stochastic average was set at 23.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $127.88. However, in the short run, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $99.99. Second resistance stands at $101.52. The third major resistance level sits at $103.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $93.95.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 29.93 billion has total of 287,408K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,428 M in contrast with the sum of 1,709 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,192 M and last quarter income was 237,080 K.