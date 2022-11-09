DKS (DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.) dropped -4.36 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On November 08, 2022, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) opened at $108.56, lower -4.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $108.94 and dropped to $101.89 before settling in for the closing price of $108.02. Price fluctuations for DKS have ranged from $63.45 to $142.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 142.30% at the time writing. With a float of $52.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.61 million.

The firm has a total of 17800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.33, operating margin of +16.78, and the pretax margin is +16.22.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 1,162,067. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 10,584 shares at a rate of $109.79, taking the stock ownership to the 316,661 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel sold 16,219 for $109.70, making the entire transaction worth $1,779,159. This insider now owns 27,231 shares in total.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.47) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +12.36 while generating a return on equity of 68.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.90% during the next five years compared to 40.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.52, a number that is poised to hit 2.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., DKS], we can find that recorded value of 1.21 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.03.

During the past 100 days, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s (DKS) raw stochastic average was set at 65.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $107.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $111.76. The third major resistance level sits at $114.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $93.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Key Stats

There are currently 79,199K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,293 M according to its annual income of 1,520 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,112 M and its income totaled 318,500 K.