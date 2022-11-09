Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) with a beta value of 0.69 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $347.96, plunging -3.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $351.35 and dropped to $335.00 before settling in for the closing price of $347.93. Within the past 52 weeks, DPZ’s price has moved between $299.41 and $567.57.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 12.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.30%. With a float of $35.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.69 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Domino’s Pizza Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 131,670. In this transaction Director of this company sold 399 shares at a rate of $330.00, taking the stock ownership to the 6,123 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s EVP, Supply Chain Services sold 22 for $401.89, making the entire transaction worth $8,842. This insider now owns 2,976 shares in total.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.97) by -$0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.79% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.39, a number that is poised to hit 3.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.61 million, its volume of 0.85 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.46.

During the past 100 days, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s (DPZ) raw stochastic average was set at 29.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $335.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $378.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $347.56 in the near term. At $357.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $363.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $331.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $324.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $314.86.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.90 billion based on 35,399K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,357 M and income totals 510,470 K. The company made 1,069 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 100,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.