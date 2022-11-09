e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) last year’s performance of 63.08% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) stock priced at $50.26, up 0.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.15 and dropped to $49.71 before settling in for the closing price of $50.12. ELF’s price has ranged from $20.49 to $50.18 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 7.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 238.50%. With a float of $49.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 303 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.61, operating margin of +7.60, and the pretax margin is +6.48.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 4,601,046. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $46.01, taking the stock ownership to the 347,496 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 830 for $43.96, making the entire transaction worth $36,486. This insider now owns 364,005 shares in total.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 7.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 238.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.15% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

Looking closely at e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.92.

During the past 100 days, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s (ELF) raw stochastic average was set at 97.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.21. However, in the short run, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.19. Second resistance stands at $51.89. The third major resistance level sits at $52.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $48.31.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.62 billion, the company has a total of 52,938K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 392,160 K while annual income is 21,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 122,350 K while its latest quarter income was 11,710 K.