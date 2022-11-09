Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) kicked off at the price of $207.95: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

November 08, 2022, Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) trading session started at the price of $209.71, that was -0.73% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $210.92 and dropped to $206.64 before settling in for the closing price of $209.48. A 52-week range for ESS has been $208.63 – $363.36.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 2.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.50%. With a float of $63.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1757 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.48, operating margin of +28.25, and the pretax margin is +35.80.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Essex Property Trust Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Essex Property Trust Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 4,236,373. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 12,132 shares at a rate of $349.19, taking the stock ownership to the 48,258 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Sr. EVP & COO sold 6,309 for $354.21, making the entire transaction worth $2,234,710. This insider now owns 8,110 shares in total.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.32) by -$0.45. This company achieved a net margin of +33.91 while generating a return on equity of 8.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.90% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.52, a number that is poised to hit 1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.41 million, its volume of 0.64 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.95.

During the past 100 days, Essex Property Trust Inc.’s (ESS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $240.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $288.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $210.37 in the near term. At $212.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $214.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $206.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $204.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $201.81.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) Key Stats

There are 64,754K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.52 billion. As of now, sales total 1,441 M while income totals 488,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 409,750 K while its last quarter net income were 92,840 K.