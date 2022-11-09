Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) with a beta value of 0.83 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $66.80, up 2.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.35 and dropped to $66.01 before settling in for the closing price of $66.06. Over the past 52 weeks, FRPT has traded in a range of $36.02-$154.51.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 26.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -762.70%. With a float of $46.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 789 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.25, operating margin of -5.15, and the pretax margin is -6.47.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 544,000. In this transaction EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $68.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain sold 4,351 for $105.73, making the entire transaction worth $459,978. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.39) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6.98 while generating a return on equity of -5.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -762.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Freshpet Inc.’s (FRPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshpet Inc. (FRPT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.84 million, its volume of 0.99 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.88.

During the past 100 days, Freshpet Inc.’s (FRPT) raw stochastic average was set at 98.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.78 in the near term. At $69.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $71.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.10.

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.22 billion has total of 47,820K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 425,490 K in contrast with the sum of -29,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 151,330 K and last quarter income was -18,450 K.