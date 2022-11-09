Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) plunged -0.95 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) stock priced at $50.31, down -0.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.67 and dropped to $49.46 before settling in for the closing price of $50.45. GLPI’s price has ranged from $41.81 to $52.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 8.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.70%. With a float of $246.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $256.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.41, operating margin of +67.42, and the pretax margin is +46.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 156,000. In this transaction EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $52.00, taking the stock ownership to the 185,993 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 19, when Company’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 2,714 for $50.00, making the entire transaction worth $135,700. This insider now owns 188,993 shares in total.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.62 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +43.88 while generating a return on equity of 18.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.30% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 109.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.14 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s (GLPI) raw stochastic average was set at 69.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.61 in the near term. At $51.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.19.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.62 billion, the company has a total of 255,479K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,216 M while annual income is 534,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 333,820 K while its latest quarter income was 226,220 K.