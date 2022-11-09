General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 9,975 M

On November 08, 2022, General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) opened at $251.84, higher 0.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $253.61 and dropped to $250.41 before settling in for the closing price of $251.58. Price fluctuations for GD have ranged from $188.64 to $254.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 4.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.00% at the time writing. With a float of $273.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 103100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.66, operating margin of +10.82, and the pretax margin is +10.07.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of General Dynamics Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 5,686,750. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 23,600 shares at a rate of $240.96, taking the stock ownership to the 142,661 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 71,461 for $227.05, making the entire transaction worth $16,225,240. This insider now owns 781,152 shares in total.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.72) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.47 while generating a return on equity of 19.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.74% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for General Dynamics Corporation (GD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.01, a number that is poised to hit 3.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.51.

During the past 100 days, General Dynamics Corporation’s (GD) raw stochastic average was set at 97.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $232.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $228.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $253.96 in the near term. At $255.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $257.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $250.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $248.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $247.56.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) Key Stats

There are currently 274,549K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 69.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 38,469 M according to its annual income of 3,257 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,975 M and its income totaled 902,000 K.