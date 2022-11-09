Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $31.94, up 0.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.24 and dropped to $31.66 before settling in for the closing price of $31.79. Over the past 52 weeks, GTY has traded in a range of $24.66-$33.27.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 6.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.30%. With a float of $42.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 31 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.64, operating margin of +52.91, and the pretax margin is +46.37.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Getty Realty Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 73.80%.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +46.37 while generating a return on equity of 11.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Getty Realty Corp.’s (GTY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 141.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.34 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Getty Realty Corp.’s (GTY) raw stochastic average was set at 95.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.24 in the near term. At $32.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.08.

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.48 billion has total of 46,734K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 155,410 K in contrast with the sum of 62,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 41,970 K and last quarter income was 13,300 K.