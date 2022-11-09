GNTX (Gentex Corporation) dropped -0.04 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

November 08, 2022, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) trading session started at the price of $26.84, that was -0.04% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.26 and dropped to $26.715 before settling in for the closing price of $26.86. A 52-week range for GNTX has been $23.28 – $37.90.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 0.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.80%. With a float of $234.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.13 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4998 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.80, operating margin of +23.69, and the pretax margin is +24.05.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gentex Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Gentex Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 257,400. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $25.74, taking the stock ownership to the 118,506 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s Director sold 14,000 for $26.04, making the entire transaction worth $364,547. This insider now owns 14,709 shares in total.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.38) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +20.52 while generating a return on equity of 18.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.80% during the next five years compared to 4.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gentex Corporation (GNTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.14 million, its volume of 1.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Gentex Corporation’s (GNTX) raw stochastic average was set at 55.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.17 in the near term. At $27.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.08.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Key Stats

There are 235,130K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.30 billion. As of now, sales total 1,731 M while income totals 360,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 493,640 K while its last quarter net income were 72,660 K.