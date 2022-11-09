Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.23%

November 08, 2022, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) trading session started at the price of $16.05, that was -2.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.06 and dropped to $15.61 before settling in for the closing price of $16.07. A 52-week range for GSBD has been $14.04 – $20.60.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 22.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -42.00%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.20, operating margin of +64.19, and the pretax margin is +50.21.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 30.30%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.42) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +49.78 while generating a return on equity of 11.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.28% during the next five years compared to 11.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s (GSBD) raw stochastic average was set at 39.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.94 in the near term. At $16.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.33. The third support level lies at $15.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) Key Stats

There are 102,161K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.60 billion. As of now, sales total 346,980 K while income totals 192,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 95,220 K while its last quarter net income were -7,500 K.