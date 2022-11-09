Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.77%

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $54.51, plunging -0.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.80 and dropped to $52.635 before settling in for the closing price of $54.23. Within the past 52 weeks, GWRE’s price has moved between $52.08 and $128.98.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 9.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -171.30%. With a float of $83.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.96 million.

In an organization with 3376 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 144,108. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,319 shares at a rate of $62.14, taking the stock ownership to the 68,209 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns sold 3,193 for $62.10, making the entire transaction worth $198,273. This insider now owns 40,714 shares in total.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Latest Financial update

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.27) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -171.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.1 million. That was better than the volume of 0.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.27.

During the past 100 days, Guidewire Software Inc.’s (GWRE) raw stochastic average was set at 5.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.07. However, in the short run, Guidewire Software Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.84. Second resistance stands at $55.90. The third major resistance level sits at $57.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.57. The third support level lies at $50.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.61 billion based on 81,876K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 812,610 K and income totals -180,430 K. The company made 244,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -31,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.