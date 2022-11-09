Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 768,010 K

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $28.31, soaring 0.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.67 and dropped to $28.13 before settling in for the closing price of $28.33. Within the past 52 weeks, HIW’s price has moved between $24.51 and $47.61.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 2.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -7.80%. With a float of $103.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 348 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.80, operating margin of +29.51, and the pretax margin is +41.46.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 40,813. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $27.21, taking the stock ownership to the 39,254 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel & Sec. bought 1,000 for $28.25, making the entire transaction worth $28,253. This insider now owns 116,482 shares in total.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.52) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +40.15 while generating a return on equity of 12.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 21.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) Trading Performance Indicators

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)

The latest stats from [Highwoods Properties Inc., HIW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.97 million was superior to 0.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Highwoods Properties Inc.’s (HIW) raw stochastic average was set at 34.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.94. The third major resistance level sits at $29.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.58.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.99 billion based on 105,198K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 768,010 K and income totals 313,280 K. The company made 207,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 38,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.