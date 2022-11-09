Hologic Inc. (HOLX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.57%

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) stock priced at $74.15, down -0.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.77 and dropped to $73.625 before settling in for the closing price of $74.35. HOLX’s price has ranged from $59.78 to $80.49 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 14.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 71.00%. With a float of $247.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $250.76 million.

In an organization with 6705 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.64, operating margin of +44.08, and the pretax margin is +41.92.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Hologic Inc. is 0.72%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 1,054,512. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 14,545 shares at a rate of $72.50, taking the stock ownership to the 126,811 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Group President, International sold 6,500 for $78.80, making the entire transaction worth $512,168. This insider now owns 64,191 shares in total.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.95 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +33.23 while generating a return on equity of 54.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.70% during the next five years compared to 44.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hologic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.12 million. That was better than the volume of 1.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.26.

During the past 100 days, Hologic Inc.’s (HOLX) raw stochastic average was set at 82.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.13. However, in the short run, Hologic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.44. Second resistance stands at $75.18. The third major resistance level sits at $75.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.89. The third support level lies at $72.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.83 billion, the company has a total of 249,653K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,863 M while annual income is 1,302 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 953,300 K while its latest quarter income was 118,700 K.