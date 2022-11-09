Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) stock priced at $0.7212, up 4.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8299 and dropped to $0.7052 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. HYMC’s price has ranged from $0.28 to $3.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 62.40%. With a float of $155.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 95 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -47.87, operating margin of -73.35, and the pretax margin is -81.36.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 28.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 6,375,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000,000 shares at a rate of $1.27, taking the stock ownership to the 18,408,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,817,401 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $7,228,751. This insider now owns 735,117 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.78 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -79.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

The latest stats from [Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, HYMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.09 million was inferior to 19.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 22.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6755, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0230. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8262. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8904. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9509. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7015, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6410. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5768.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 153.86 million, the company has a total of 199,771K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 110,730 K while annual income is -88,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,760 K while its latest quarter income was -15,850 K.