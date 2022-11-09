IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 27,940 K

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.86, soaring 2.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.14 and dropped to $17.55 before settling in for the closing price of $17.58. Within the past 52 weeks, IDYA’s price has moved between $8.14 and $24.71.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.20%. With a float of $46.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 91 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.83, operating margin of -179.91, and the pretax margin is -178.10.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 1.86%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.41) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -178.10 while generating a return on equity of -19.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Trading Performance Indicators

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.48 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s (IDYA) raw stochastic average was set at 89.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.93 in the near term. At $19.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.75.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 825.95 million based on 39,306K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 27,940 K and income totals -49,760 K. The company made 5,850 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -22,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.