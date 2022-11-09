Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) kicked off at the price of $80.10: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) stock priced at $79.78, up 0.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.05 and dropped to $79.09 before settling in for the closing price of $79.92. IBKR’s price has ranged from $52.18 to $82.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.10%. With a float of $99.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $422.72 million.

The firm has a total of 2780 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 1,600,007. In this transaction Chief Information Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $80.00, taking the stock ownership to the 269,847 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s Chairman sold 20,000 for $79.98, making the entire transaction worth $1,599,524. This insider now owns 2,307,511 shares in total.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.84 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.30% during the next five years compared to 21.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Interactive Brokers Group Inc., IBKR], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.28.

During the past 100 days, Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s (IBKR) raw stochastic average was set at 95.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $81.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $82.04. The third major resistance level sits at $83.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $77.15.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.80 billion, the company has a total of 418,161K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,714 M while annual income is 308,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 790,000 K while its latest quarter income was 99,000 K.