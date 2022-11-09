Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) 20 Days SMA touches 11.22%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) stock priced at $52.71, up 0.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.25 and dropped to $51.71 before settling in for the closing price of $52.34. ITCI’s price has ranged from $34.43 to $66.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 202.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -8.40%. With a float of $92.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 512 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +90.41, operating margin of -340.90, and the pretax margin is -339.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 523,023. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $52.30, taking the stock ownership to the 34,233 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s SVP of Finance CFO sold 65,164 for $45.63, making the entire transaction worth $2,973,406. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.78 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -339.04 while generating a return on equity of -52.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

Looking closely at Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.47.

During the past 100 days, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s (ITCI) raw stochastic average was set at 54.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.60. However, in the short run, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.92. Second resistance stands at $55.35. The third major resistance level sits at $56.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.84.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.93 billion, the company has a total of 94,705K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 83,800 K while annual income is -284,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 71,870 K while its latest quarter income was -53,510 K.