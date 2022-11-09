Investors finally get a glimpse of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) volume hitting the figure of 0.86 million.

November 08, 2022, Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) trading session started at the price of $140.77, that was 0.21% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $141.4299 and dropped to $138.58 before settling in for the closing price of $139.84. A 52-week range for DRI has been $110.96 – $155.63.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 54.20%. With a float of $121.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.90 million.

In an organization with 178956 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Darden Restaurants Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Darden Restaurants Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 1,446,011. In this transaction President, Olive Garden of this company sold 10,290 shares at a rate of $140.53, taking the stock ownership to the 16,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr sold 2,228 for $140.00, making the entire transaction worth $311,920. This insider now owns 5,281 shares in total.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.21) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.84% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.22, a number that is poised to hit 1.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.61.

During the past 100 days, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s (DRI) raw stochastic average was set at 87.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $131.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $128.94. However, in the short run, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $141.52. Second resistance stands at $142.90. The third major resistance level sits at $144.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $138.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $137.20. The third support level lies at $135.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Key Stats

There are 122,387K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.16 billion. As of now, sales total 9,630 M while income totals 952,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,446 M while its last quarter net income were 193,000 K.