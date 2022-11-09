Investors finally get a glimpse of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) volume hitting the figure of 1.42 million.

November 08, 2022, Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) trading session started at the price of $11.52, that was -2.92% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.85 and dropped to $11.055 before settling in for the closing price of $11.64. A 52-week range for MWA has been $9.90 – $17.37.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 6.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.60%. With a float of $154.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.00 million.

In an organization with 3400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mueller Water Products Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mueller Water Products Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 150,937. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,578 shares at a rate of $12.00, taking the stock ownership to the 82,088 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $11.94, making the entire transaction worth $83,548. This insider now owns 56,776 shares in total.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Mueller Water Products Inc.’s (MWA) raw stochastic average was set at 43.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.93. However, in the short run, Mueller Water Products Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.75. Second resistance stands at $12.20. The third major resistance level sits at $12.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.61. The third support level lies at $10.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Key Stats

There are 156,654K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.76 billion. As of now, sales total 1,111 M while income totals 70,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 333,200 K while its last quarter net income were 26,500 K.