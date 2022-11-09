Investors must take note of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s (PLAY) performance last week, which was -2.42%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $38.75, up 0.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.22 and dropped to $37.01 before settling in for the closing price of $37.05. Over the past 52 weeks, PLAY has traded in a range of $29.60-$52.54.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 5.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 146.40%. With a float of $41.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13783 workers is very important to gauge.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 501,913. In this transaction SVP, Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 14,823 shares at a rate of $33.86, taking the stock ownership to the 31,243 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 12, when Company’s SEE EXPLANATION OF RESPONSES bought 150,000 for $32.83, making the entire transaction worth $4,924,770. This insider now owns 244,906 shares in total.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.07) by -$0.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.04% during the next five years compared to 1.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s (PLAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY)

The latest stats from [Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., PLAY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.03 million was inferior to 1.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s (PLAY) raw stochastic average was set at 51.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.00. The third major resistance level sits at $40.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.58. The third support level lies at $34.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.88 billion has total of 48,236K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,304 M in contrast with the sum of 108,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 468,360 K and last quarter income was 29,090 K.