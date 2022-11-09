Investors must take note of Dave Inc.’s (DAVE) performance last week, which was -7.28%.

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) stock priced at $0.29, down -0.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.332 and dropped to $0.29 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. DAVE’s price has ranged from $0.25 to $15.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -187.40%. With a float of $198.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $371.54 million.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Dave Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 15,329,981. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 1,532,232 shares at a rate of $10.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,532,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 97,300 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $35,330. This insider now owns 92,352,107 shares in total.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dave Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dave Inc., DAVE], we can find that recorded value of 1.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Dave Inc.’s (DAVE) raw stochastic average was set at 5.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3985, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9778. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3201. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3470. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3621. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2781, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2630. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2361.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 109.17 million, the company has a total of 374,505K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -5,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 45,810 K while its latest quarter income was -27,120 K.