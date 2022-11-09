Investors must take note of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s (HLX) performance last week, which was -1.30%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.97, plunging -2.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.00 and dropped to $6.765 before settling in for the closing price of $7.00. Within the past 52 weeks, HLX’s price has moved between $2.47 and $7.18.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 6.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -612.70%. With a float of $142.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1327 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.28, operating margin of -7.12, and the pretax margin is -10.47.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 180,180. In this transaction EVP and COO of this company sold 26,000 shares at a rate of $6.93, taking the stock ownership to the 254,870 shares.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -9.16 while generating a return on equity of -3.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -612.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.02 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s (HLX) raw stochastic average was set at 92.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.98 in the near term. At $7.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.64. The third support level lies at $6.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.05 billion based on 151,821K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 674,730 K and income totals -61,780 K. The company made 272,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.