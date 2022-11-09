Investors must take note of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s (MMP) performance last week, which was -2.54%.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $51.57, up 1.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.50 and dropped to $51.0672 before settling in for the closing price of $51.38. Over the past 52 weeks, MMP has traded in a range of $43.58-$54.40.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 4.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.40%. With a float of $204.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1715 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.42, operating margin of +37.25, and the pretax margin is +32.49.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 571,781. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 11,669 shares at a rate of $49.00, taking the stock ownership to the 81,119 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 5,077 for $49.30, making the entire transaction worth $250,297. This insider now owns 32,240 shares in total.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.04) by $0.63. This company achieved a net margin of +32.41 while generating a return on equity of 44.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.45% during the next five years compared to 3.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s (MMP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 187.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

The latest stats from [Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., MMP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.94 million was inferior to 1.07 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s (MMP) raw stochastic average was set at 77.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $52.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $53.37. The third major resistance level sits at $54.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.50. The third support level lies at $49.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.78 billion has total of 204,936K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,733 M in contrast with the sum of 982,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 876,100 K and last quarter income was 330,000 K.