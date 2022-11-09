Investors must take note of MaxLinear Inc.’s (MXL) performance last week, which was 4.39%.

On November 08, 2022, MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) opened at $33.34, higher 0.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.96 and dropped to $32.47 before settling in for the closing price of $32.74. Price fluctuations for MXL have ranged from $29.27 to $77.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 18.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 139.10% at the time writing. With a float of $72.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1503 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.91, operating margin of +7.56, and the pretax margin is +5.36.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MaxLinear Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 827,353. In this transaction VP/GM, Broadband Group of this company sold 15,704 shares at a rate of $52.68, taking the stock ownership to the 69,982 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s VP/GM, Broadband Group sold 16,000 for $56.13, making the entire transaction worth $898,054. This insider now owns 85,686 shares in total.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.01) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +4.70 while generating a return on equity of 9.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.68% during the next five years compared to -10.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MaxLinear Inc. (MXL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MaxLinear Inc. (MXL)

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, MaxLinear Inc.’s (MXL) raw stochastic average was set at 26.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.72 in the near term. At $34.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.60. The third support level lies at $30.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) Key Stats

There are currently 78,566K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 892,400 K according to its annual income of 41,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 285,730 K and its income totaled 28,410 K.