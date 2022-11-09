Investors must take note of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) performance last week, which was 5.78%.

On November 08, 2022, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) opened at $4.16, higher 6.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.61 and dropped to $4.08 before settling in for the closing price of $4.14. Price fluctuations for NVTS have ranged from $3.51 to $22.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -701.60% at the time writing. With a float of $121.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 162 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.02, operating margin of -288.08, and the pretax margin is -643.07.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is 15.70%, while institutional ownership is 19.50%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -643.26 while generating a return on equity of -104.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

The latest stats from [Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, NVTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.16 million was inferior to 1.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) raw stochastic average was set at 19.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.89. The third major resistance level sits at $5.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.83. The third support level lies at $3.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Key Stats

There are currently 125,701K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 676.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 23,740 K according to its annual income of -152,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,610 K and its income totaled 33,840 K.