Investors must take note of Polaris Inc.’s (PII) performance last week, which was 3.76%.

On November 08, 2022, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) opened at $107.06, higher 1.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.39 and dropped to $106.59 before settling in for the closing price of $106.16. Price fluctuations for PII have ranged from $91.86 to $127.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 12.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 295.10% at the time writing. With a float of $54.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.81, operating margin of +7.99, and the pretax margin is +7.63.

Polaris Inc. (PII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Polaris Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 2,920,764. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 24,500 shares at a rate of $119.21, taking the stock ownership to the 61,202 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s President – PG&A sold 12,000 for $120.14, making the entire transaction worth $1,441,680. This insider now owns 20,583 shares in total.

Polaris Inc. (PII) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.09) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +6.02 while generating a return on equity of 41.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 295.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 19.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Polaris Inc. (PII). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.16, a number that is poised to hit 3.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Polaris Inc. (PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.05.

During the past 100 days, Polaris Inc.’s (PII) raw stochastic average was set at 50.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $108.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $109.49 in the near term. At $110.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $112.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $106.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.24. The third support level lies at $103.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) Key Stats

There are currently 57,959K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,198 M according to its annual income of 493,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,341 M and its income totaled 186,300 K.