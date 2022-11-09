Investors must take note of Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s (RLAY) performance last week, which was -11.09%.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $20.28, down -1.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.46 and dropped to $19.44 before settling in for the closing price of $20.36. Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has traded in a range of $12.65-$36.63.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -49.40%. With a float of $115.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.89 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 305 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -29.58, operating margin of -7464.74, and the pretax margin is -12012.94.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 182,000. In this transaction President, R&D of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $22.75, taking the stock ownership to the 86,866 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 448 for $21.54, making the entire transaction worth $9,650. This insider now owns 45,164 shares in total.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.62) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -12012.94 while generating a return on equity of -43.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s (RLAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 19.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1203.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

The latest stats from [Relay Therapeutics Inc., RLAY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.66 million was inferior to 0.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s (RLAY) raw stochastic average was set at 27.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.98. The third major resistance level sits at $21.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.94. The third support level lies at $18.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.41 billion has total of 120,895K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,030 K in contrast with the sum of -363,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 340 K and last quarter income was -84,170 K.