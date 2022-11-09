Investors must take note of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s (TNYA) performance last week, which was -36.81%.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.01, plunging -5.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.27 and dropped to $1.76 before settling in for the closing price of $1.92. Within the past 52 weeks, TNYA’s price has moved between $1.90 and $32.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -320.00%. With a float of $38.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 135 employees.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is 6.26%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 13,706. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 1,353 shares at a rate of $10.13, taking the stock ownership to the 198,646 shares.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.64) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -320.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA)

Looking closely at Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.26 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s (TNYA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.1980, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.1893. However, in the short run, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.1400. Second resistance stands at $2.4600. The third major resistance level sits at $2.6500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4400. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1200.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 70.09 million based on 41,365K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -72,720 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,397 K in sales during its previous quarter.