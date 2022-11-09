IonQ Inc. (IONQ) plunged -5.88 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.30, plunging -5.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.31 and dropped to $4.9301 before settling in for the closing price of $5.27. Within the past 52 weeks, IONQ’s price has moved between $4.16 and $35.90.
The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -76.80%. With a float of $170.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.21 million.
In an organization with 97 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.
IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider Updates
Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 8,421. In this transaction Chief Scientist of this company sold 1,548 shares at a rate of $5.44, taking the stock ownership to the 6,618,648 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,058 for $5.44, making the entire transaction worth $16,636. This insider now owns 827,311 shares in total.
IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions
As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.
According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.80% per share during the next fiscal year.
IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators
IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 30.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 162.08.
For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.
Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)
Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.2 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.
During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 16.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.
At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.83. However, in the short run, IonQ Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.20. Second resistance stands at $5.45. The third major resistance level sits at $5.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.44.
IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats
Market capitalization of the company is 1.04 billion based on 198,140K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,100 K and income totals -106,190 K. The company made 2,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.