Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) plunged -0.50 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $182.39, down -0.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $184.145 and dropped to $179.16 before settling in for the closing price of $181.85. Over the past 52 weeks, JKHY has traded in a range of $147.50-$212.62.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 7.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.00%. With a float of $72.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6847 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.91, operating margin of +24.43, and the pretax margin is +24.31.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 610,701. In this transaction Board Chair & CEO of this company sold 3,247 shares at a rate of $188.08, taking the stock ownership to the 97,947 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s President & COO sold 4,400 for $185.23, making the entire transaction worth $815,010. This insider now owns 6,239 shares in total.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.06) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +18.68 while generating a return on equity of 26.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.00% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s (JKHY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.78.

During the past 100 days, Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s (JKHY) raw stochastic average was set at 24.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $189.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $187.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $183.67 in the near term. At $186.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $188.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $178.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $176.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $173.70.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.04 billion has total of 72,883K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,943 M in contrast with the sum of 362,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 482,670 K and last quarter income was 80,430 K.