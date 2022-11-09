JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) 20 Days SMA touches -1.37%: The odds favor the bear

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $18.87, up 0.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.03 and dropped to $18.64 before settling in for the closing price of $18.77. Over the past 52 weeks, JBGS has traded in a range of $17.39-$31.09.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -28.10%. With a float of $112.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.32 million.

The firm has a total of 997 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.84, operating margin of -1.70, and the pretax margin is -13.59.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of JBG SMITH Properties is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 156,660. In this transaction Chief Investment Officer of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $22.38, taking the stock ownership to the 8,350 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $23.15, making the entire transaction worth $231,500. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -12.94 while generating a return on equity of -2.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -24.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at JBG SMITH Properties’s (JBGS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [JBG SMITH Properties, JBGS], we can find that recorded value of 1.08 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, JBG SMITH Properties’s (JBGS) raw stochastic average was set at 17.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.21. The third major resistance level sits at $19.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.23.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.18 billion has total of 113,788K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 634,360 K in contrast with the sum of -79,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 147,610 K and last quarter income was -19,290 K.