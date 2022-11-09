Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is expecting -39.31% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

November 07, 2022, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) trading session started at the price of $4.98, that was -14.29% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.015 and dropped to $4.16 before settling in for the closing price of $4.90. A 52-week range for JMIA has been $4.47 – $19.69.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.40%. With a float of $99.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4484 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.70, operating margin of -135.07, and the pretax margin is -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.88

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Looking closely at Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA), its last 5-days average volume was 2.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.20. However, in the short run, Jumia Technologies AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.76. Second resistance stands at $5.31. The third major resistance level sits at $5.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.05.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

There are 99,877K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 419.48 million. As of now, sales total 177,930 K while income totals -226,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 57,320 K while its last quarter net income were -68,970 K.