Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) is -12.32% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

November 08, 2022, Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) trading session started at the price of $1.85, that was -2.69% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.89 and dropped to $1.79 before settling in for the closing price of $1.86. A 52-week range for KLTR has been $1.32 – $6.78.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -66.90%. With a float of $73.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 758 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.24, operating margin of -19.80, and the pretax margin is -31.99.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kaltura Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Kaltura Inc. is 10.00%, while institutional ownership is 36.60%.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -35.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kaltura Inc. (KLTR)

The latest stats from [Kaltura Inc., KLTR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.18 million was inferior to 0.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Kaltura Inc.’s (KLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 19.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0522, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1184. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7300. The third support level lies at $1.6700 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) Key Stats

There are 131,225K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 235.01 million. As of now, sales total 165,020 K while income totals -59,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 41,980 K while its last quarter net income were -17,350 K.