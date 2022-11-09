Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) is -2.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On November 08, 2022, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) opened at $16.33, lower -1.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.33 and dropped to $15.93 before settling in for the closing price of $16.36. Price fluctuations for KW have ranged from $13.97 to $25.30 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -8.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 237.70% at the time writing. With a float of $117.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.84 million.

In an organization with 228 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 380,786. In this transaction Director of this company sold 23,666 shares at a rate of $16.09, taking the stock ownership to the 23,934 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 35,000 for $18.15, making the entire transaction worth $635,250. This insider now owns 458,800 shares in total.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 237.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.92% during the next five years compared to 194.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.56 million. That was better than the volume of 0.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s (KW) raw stochastic average was set at 30.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.13. However, in the short run, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.30. Second resistance stands at $16.52. The third major resistance level sits at $16.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.72. The third support level lies at $15.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) Key Stats

There are currently 137,791K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 453,600 K according to its annual income of 330,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 139,600 K and its income totaled 24,300 K.