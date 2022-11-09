Last month’s performance of 12.87% for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is certainly impressive

November 08, 2022, Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) trading session started at the price of $252.46, that was 1.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $260.38 and dropped to $251.0775 before settling in for the closing price of $250.89. A 52-week range for ROK has been $190.08 – $354.99.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 3.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.10%. With a float of $115.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.80, operating margin of +17.72, and the pretax margin is +21.82.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rockwell Automation Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rockwell Automation Inc. is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 146,795. In this transaction SVP, Strategy & Corp Developmt of this company sold 606 shares at a rate of $242.24, taking the stock ownership to the 1,269 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s SVP, Chief Information Officer sold 428 for $226.38, making the entire transaction worth $96,891. This insider now owns 7,809 shares in total.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.38) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +19.38 while generating a return on equity of 79.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.77% during the next five years compared to 15.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.73, a number that is poised to hit 2.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.18 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.89.

During the past 100 days, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s (ROK) raw stochastic average was set at 89.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $236.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $241.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $259.45 in the near term. At $264.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $268.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $250.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $245.96. The third support level lies at $240.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Key Stats

There are 115,435K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.32 billion. As of now, sales total 7,760 M while income totals 932,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,126 M while its last quarter net income were 338,900 K.