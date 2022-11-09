Last month’s performance of -17.11% for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) stock priced at $0.22, down -7.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.22 and dropped to $0.1901 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. GFAI’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $2.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -72.20%. With a float of $12.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1705 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.98, operating margin of -10.54, and the pretax margin is -17.71.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 37.11%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -15.59 while generating a return on equity of -250.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2579, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5280. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2141 in the near term. At $0.2320, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2440. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1842, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1722. The third support level lies at $0.1543 if the price breaches the second support level.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.47 million, the company has a total of 41,379K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 35,150 K while annual income is -5,480 K.