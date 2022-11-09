Last month’s performance of 3.51% for Genpact Limited (G) is certainly impressive

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $46.65, down -0.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.04 and dropped to $45.715 before settling in for the closing price of $46.38. Over the past 52 weeks, G has traded in a range of $37.68-$54.03.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 9.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.60%. With a float of $169.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.42 million.

In an organization with 109600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.85, operating margin of +12.27, and the pretax margin is +12.02.

Genpact Limited (G) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 2,325,704. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $46.51, taking the stock ownership to the 644,377 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $48.24, making the entire transaction worth $2,412,023. This insider now owns 644,377 shares in total.

Genpact Limited (G) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.52) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +9.19 while generating a return on equity of 19.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.71% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genpact Limited’s (G) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genpact Limited (G)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.33 million. That was better than the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Genpact Limited’s (G) raw stochastic average was set at 64.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.56. However, in the short run, Genpact Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.77. Second resistance stands at $47.57. The third major resistance level sits at $48.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.92. The third support level lies at $44.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.40 billion has total of 183,484K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,022 M in contrast with the sum of 369,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,089 M and last quarter income was 71,670 K.