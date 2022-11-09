Last month’s performance of 4.90% for Ryder System Inc. (R) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) stock priced at $84.86, up 0.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.18 and dropped to $84.59 before settling in for the closing price of $84.68. R’s price has ranged from $61.71 to $88.83 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 7.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 661.70%. With a float of $49.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 42800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.64, operating margin of +6.36, and the pretax margin is +7.17.

Ryder System Inc. (R) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of Ryder System Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 91.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 957,545. In this transaction EVP & Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 11,666 shares at a rate of $82.08, taking the stock ownership to the 6,963 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s EVP, CLO & Corp. Secretary sold 9,197 for $82.02, making the entire transaction worth $754,356. This insider now owns 46,197 shares in total.

Ryder System Inc. (R) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.43 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.37 while generating a return on equity of 20.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 661.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ryder System Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.25, a number that is poised to hit 3.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ryder System Inc. (R)

The latest stats from [Ryder System Inc., R] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.61 million was inferior to 0.67 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.11.

During the past 100 days, Ryder System Inc.’s (R) raw stochastic average was set at 87.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $87.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $89.65. The third major resistance level sits at $91.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.47. The third support level lies at $80.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.16 billion, the company has a total of 50,251K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,663 M while annual income is 519,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,035 M while its latest quarter income was 246,000 K.