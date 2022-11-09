Last month’s performance of -6.98% for Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) stock priced at $3.87, down -4.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.92 and dropped to $3.63 before settling in for the closing price of $3.89. DOUG’s price has ranged from $3.82 to $12.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 313.10%. With a float of $67.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.67 million.

In an organization with 930 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Douglas Elliman Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 61.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 399,340. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $3.99, taking the stock ownership to the 2,876,341 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $3.93, making the entire transaction worth $157,200. This insider now owns 135,587 shares in total.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 313.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Douglas Elliman Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Douglas Elliman Inc.’s (DOUG) raw stochastic average was set at 3.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.78. However, in the short run, Douglas Elliman Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.89. Second resistance stands at $4.05. The third major resistance level sits at $4.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.47. The third support level lies at $3.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 301.20 million, the company has a total of 81,276K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,353 M while annual income is 98,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 272,590 K while its latest quarter income was -3,960 K.