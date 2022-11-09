Last month’s performance of -7.82% for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is certainly impressive

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.45, soaring 2.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.60 and dropped to $5.335 before settling in for the closing price of $5.43. Within the past 52 weeks, ETWO’s price has moved between $4.89 and $13.32.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -240.20%. With a float of $237.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $302.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3682 employees.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 2,800. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 400 shares at a rate of $7.00, taking the stock ownership to the 190,795 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 25,000 for $7.03, making the entire transaction worth $175,628. This insider now owns 91,195 shares in total.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Latest Financial update

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s (ETWO) raw stochastic average was set at 17.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.65 in the near term. At $5.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.23. The third support level lies at $5.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.68 billion based on 302,255K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 425,560 K and income totals -165,780 K. The company made 160,680 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -368,690 K in sales during its previous quarter.