Last month’s performance of 8.50% for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) is certainly impressive

On November 08, 2022, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) opened at $80.40, higher 1.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.69 and dropped to $79.86 before settling in for the closing price of $80.10. Price fluctuations for DAR have ranged from $55.71 to $87.59 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 6.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 119.40% at the time writing. With a float of $158.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.63 million.

In an organization with 9900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.90, operating margin of +11.70, and the pretax margin is +17.34.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Darling Ingredients Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 1,023,330. In this transaction EVP – Chief Strategy Officer of this company sold 12,374 shares at a rate of $82.70, taking the stock ownership to the 109,496 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s EVP & Chief Admin Officer sold 25,000 for $80.82, making the entire transaction worth $2,020,500. This insider now owns 48,489 shares in total.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.74 while generating a return on equity of 21.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.99% during the next five years compared to 44.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.19, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.07 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.03.

During the past 100 days, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s (DAR) raw stochastic average was set at 95.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.74. However, in the short run, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $82.88. Second resistance stands at $84.20. The third major resistance level sits at $85.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.54. The third support level lies at $77.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Key Stats

There are currently 160,372K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,741 M according to its annual income of 650,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,650 M and its income totaled 202,000 K.