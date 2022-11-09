Last month’s performance of 9.24% for Tenneco Inc. (TEN) is certainly impressive

November 07, 2022, Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) trading session started at the price of $19.85, that was 0.10% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.89 and dropped to $19.845 before settling in for the closing price of $19.85. A 52-week range for TEN has been $9.51 – $19.90.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 16.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 102.20%. With a float of $81.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.60 million.

In an organization with 71000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.96, operating margin of +2.74, and the pretax margin is +1.56.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tenneco Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tenneco Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.65) by -$0.76. This company achieved a net margin of +0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tenneco Inc. (TEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.27 million. That was better than the volume of 1.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Tenneco Inc.’s (TEN) raw stochastic average was set at 99.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.26. However, in the short run, Tenneco Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.89. Second resistance stands at $19.91. The third major resistance level sits at $19.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.82. The third support level lies at $19.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Key Stats

There are 83,492K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.64 billion. As of now, sales total 18,035 M while income totals 35,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,665 M while its last quarter net income were -121,000 K.