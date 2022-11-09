Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) to new highs

On November 08, 2022, AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) opened at $56.92, lower -0.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.74 and dropped to $56.08 before settling in for the closing price of $56.92. Price fluctuations for AER have ranged from $37.20 to $71.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 0.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 387.30% at the time writing. With a float of $239.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $240.37 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 736 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.46, operating margin of +47.43, and the pretax margin is +25.41.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.38) by $0.83. This company achieved a net margin of +22.15 while generating a return on equity of 7.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 387.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 4.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.16, a number that is poised to hit 1.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.36 million, its volume of 1.42 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, AerCap Holdings N.V.’s (AER) raw stochastic average was set at 95.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $57.62 in the near term. At $58.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $59.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $54.30.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) Key Stats

There are currently 245,395K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,224 M according to its annual income of 1,001 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,724 M and its income totaled 439,960 K.