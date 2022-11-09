Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) to new highs

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $38.04, up 1.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.69 and dropped to $37.7693 before settling in for the closing price of $37.91. Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has traded in a range of $27.77-$100.06.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -37.70%. With a float of $69.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.21 million.

The firm has a total of 341 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Beam Therapeutics Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 88.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 927,203. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $46.36, taking the stock ownership to the 103,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s CEO sold 30,000 for $46.31, making the entire transaction worth $1,389,225. This insider now owns 1,058,520 shares in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.32) by $0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 34.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.41, a number that is poised to hit -1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Beam Therapeutics Inc., BEAM], we can find that recorded value of 1.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.76.

During the past 100 days, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 13.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.54. The third major resistance level sits at $41.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.62.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.68 billion has total of 70,355K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 51,840 K in contrast with the sum of -370,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,650 K and last quarter income was -71,950 K.