Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) to new highs

On November 07, 2022, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) opened at $69.03, higher 0.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.1194 and dropped to $68.23 before settling in for the closing price of $68.54. Price fluctuations for EW have ranged from $67.37 to $131.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 82.80% at the time writing. With a float of $614.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $619.80 million.

The firm has a total of 15700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 339,080. In this transaction CVP, Surgical Structural Heart of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $84.77, taking the stock ownership to the 18,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 19,875 for $82.84, making the entire transaction worth $1,646,523. This insider now owns 157,353 shares in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.64% during the next five years compared to 22.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, EW], we can find that recorded value of 8.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.31.

During the past 100 days, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) raw stochastic average was set at 3.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $69.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $70.93. The third major resistance level sits at $71.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $66.07.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Key Stats

There are currently 618,260K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 42.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,233 M according to its annual income of 1,503 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,319 M and its income totaled 343,500 K.