Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) to new highs

On November 08, 2022, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) opened at $9.75, higher 2.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.32 and dropped to $9.54 before settling in for the closing price of $9.58. Price fluctuations for LTH have ranged from $8.75 to $23.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.90% at the time writing. With a float of $165.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $193.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.39, operating margin of -37.11, and the pretax margin is -54.60.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 27, was worth 1,703. In this transaction member of a group that is 10% of this company sold 159 shares at a rate of $10.71, taking the stock ownership to the 5,203,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 27, when Company’s member of a group that is 10% sold 103 for $10.75, making the entire transaction worth $1,107. This insider now owns 5,203,662 shares in total.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -43.96 while generating a return on equity of -32.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

Looking closely at Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s (LTH) raw stochastic average was set at 13.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.47. However, in the short run, Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.23. Second resistance stands at $10.66. The third major resistance level sits at $11.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.67.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) Key Stats

There are currently 193,874K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.93 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,318 M according to its annual income of -579,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 461,270 K and its income totaled -2,290 K.