Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) to new highs

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) stock priced at $62.86, up 3.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.66 and dropped to $62.53 before settling in for the closing price of $62.41. NDAQ’s price has ranged from $46.77 to $71.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.10%. With a float of $340.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $492.24 million.

The firm has a total of 6214 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.38, operating margin of +27.05, and the pretax margin is +26.06.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. The insider ownership of Nasdaq Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 119,406. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 2,100 shares at a rate of $56.86, taking the stock ownership to the 56,481 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,100 for $59.80, making the entire transaction worth $125,580. This insider now owns 58,581 shares in total.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +20.17 while generating a return on equity of 18.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 61.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nasdaq Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nasdaq Inc., NDAQ], we can find that recorded value of 2.15 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Nasdaq Inc.’s (NDAQ) raw stochastic average was set at 93.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $65.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $67.38. The third major resistance level sits at $69.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $59.72.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.66 billion, the company has a total of 491,280K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,886 M while annual income is 1,187 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,557 M while its latest quarter income was 294,000 K.