Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) to new highs

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.567, plunging -5.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5799 and dropped to $0.5106 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. Within the past 52 weeks, REE’s price has moved between $0.56 and $7.49.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -628.30%. With a float of $198.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $292.19 million.

The firm has a total of 270 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -16483.33, operating margin of -8591600.00, and the pretax margin is -8400816.67.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Recreational Vehicles industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of REE Automotive Ltd. is 20.82%, while institutional ownership is 22.00%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8422166.67 while generating a return on equity of -226.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -628.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [REE Automotive Ltd., REE], we can find that recorded value of 0.61 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) raw stochastic average was set at 2.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8049, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6400. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5764. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6128. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6457. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5071, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4742. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4378.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 181.60 million based on 323,989K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10 K and income totals -505,330 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,694 K in sales during its previous quarter.