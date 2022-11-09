Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) to new highs

November 08, 2022, Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) trading session started at the price of $2.78, that was -5.80% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.79 and dropped to $2.55 before settling in for the closing price of $2.76. A 52-week range for RBBN has been $2.19 – $6.41.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 27.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -296.00%. With a float of $120.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.92 million.

The firm has a total of 3685 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.28, operating margin of +2.07, and the pretax margin is -24.63.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ribbon Communications Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ribbon Communications Inc. is 19.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 4,999,999. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,639,344 shares at a rate of $3.05, taking the stock ownership to the 27,435,739 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,639,344 for $3.05, making the entire transaction worth $4,999,999. This insider now owns 51,594,927 shares in total.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -20.97 while generating a return on equity of -29.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -296.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -33.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ribbon Communications Inc., RBBN], we can find that recorded value of 0.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s (RBBN) raw stochastic average was set at 22.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.89. The third major resistance level sits at $2.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.26.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Key Stats

There are 168,123K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 445.51 million. As of now, sales total 844,960 K while income totals -177,190 K. Its latest quarter income was 207,130 K while its last quarter net income were -18,420 K.